Earnest Partners LLC Has $190.98 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792,571 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,364 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Akamai Technologies worth $190,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.78. The company had a trading volume of 432,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,000. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.06.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

