Earnest Partners LLC Has $161.75 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for approximately 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 4.21% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $161,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,062 shares of company stock valued at $111,338 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $102.35. The stock had a trading volume of 49,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,544. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day moving average is $101.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

