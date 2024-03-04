Earnest Partners LLC Has $101.18 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,518,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,221 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $101,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 904,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 39.8% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,074 shares of company stock valued at $31,405,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 301,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

