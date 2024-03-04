Earnest Partners LLC Buys 15,692 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $108,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.7 %

RNR stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,898. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $235.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.20.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

