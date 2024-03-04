Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 544,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $111,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HII. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,576 shares of company stock worth $974,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.56. 69,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,924. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $297.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.