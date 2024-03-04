Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,890 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.02% of CBRE Group worth $230,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.77. 353,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

