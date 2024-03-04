Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 60,873 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,149,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,873 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $144,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,070,000 after purchasing an additional 99,034 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $714,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.5 %

ARW stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

