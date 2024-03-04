Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 47,114 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,114 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.74% of Albemarle worth $148,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.21.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,817. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.99%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

