Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 27,810 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the quarter. Entegris accounts for about 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $166,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Entegris by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 9,839.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after acquiring an additional 694,554 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,275,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.56. The company had a trading volume of 406,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,882. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.94. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $141.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

