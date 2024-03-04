Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $260.35

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $260.35 and last traded at $260.35, with a volume of 6689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $256.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,144 shares of company stock worth $4,545,243 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after acquiring an additional 730,454 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after acquiring an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

