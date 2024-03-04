Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $63.30 and last traded at $62.04, with a volume of 14417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Get Our Latest Report on EGLE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.49.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.