e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $891,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.64.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $217.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average of $133.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $217.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 96.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.