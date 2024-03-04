Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Down 6.9% on Insider Selling

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $27.11. 456,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,459,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Specifically, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,495,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,495,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,084,379 shares of company stock worth $47,653,087. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DYN. Raymond James increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 792,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.