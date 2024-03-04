Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of BROS opened at $29.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 989.00 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at $43,291,591.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,509,177 shares of company stock valued at $73,505,079. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $37,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,332,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

