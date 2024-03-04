DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get DURECT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DRRX

DURECT Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. DURECT has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $7.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DURECT by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DURECT by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DURECT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DURECT by 5,370.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.