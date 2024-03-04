Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Increased to $243.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $173.00 to $243.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duolingo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $236.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.19. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $245.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $270,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,188 shares in the company, valued at $23,262,883.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $7,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,048,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,262,883.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $28,158,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

