Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,599,200 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 1,915,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.9 days.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.42. 41,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $11.16.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
