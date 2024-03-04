DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $40.00 at JMP Securities

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DV. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.94.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after buying an additional 5,794,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after buying an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after buying an additional 1,717,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 116.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,477,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

