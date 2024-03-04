Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.620-2.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.540 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $44.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

