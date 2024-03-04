DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,504,000 after buying an additional 242,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DNOW by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,752,000 after purchasing an additional 678,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DNOW by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,126,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,551,000 after purchasing an additional 105,253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DNOW by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,282,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,829,000 after purchasing an additional 639,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DNOW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

DNOW Trading Up 0.3 %

DNOW stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. DNOW has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.48.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DNOW will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

