DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Update

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the January 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 263,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

DMC Global Price Performance

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $327.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.61. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $27.61.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DMC Global will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

