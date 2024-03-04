Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.92

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.92 and last traded at $60.87, with a volume of 8966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.45.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,420,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,189,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,082 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,624,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after acquiring an additional 910,252 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.