Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ DGCB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.64. 13,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,225. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $53.46.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.
