Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DGCB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.64. 13,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,225. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGCB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,436,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.