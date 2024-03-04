Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $207,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,787 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $150.60 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $150.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day moving average of $132.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

