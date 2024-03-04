Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lowered by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Devon Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

DVN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.40. 2,264,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,175,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.