Desjardins Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$86.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$87.46.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE:IMO traded down C$0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$85.30. 273,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,826. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$60.19 and a twelve month high of C$86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 21.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.2223282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.