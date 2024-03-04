DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 8,670,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.32%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

