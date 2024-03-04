Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Denison Mines Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of DML stock traded down C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,695. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

