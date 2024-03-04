Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.
Denison Mines Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of DML stock traded down C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,695. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.91.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Denison Mines
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.