DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0866 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $206.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0866 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00131782 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00036846 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00019171 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002234 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

