Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Holdings Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after buying an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,080,000 after buying an additional 505,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 0.9 %

Datadog stock opened at $130.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,085.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,986,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 807,486 shares of company stock valued at $99,440,097 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

