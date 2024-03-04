Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 510 ($6.47) target price on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Up 11.4 %

Dalata Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 423.46 ($5.37) on Thursday. Dalata Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 324 ($4.11) and a one year high of GBX 436 ($5.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 400.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £946.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,137.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Dalata Hotel Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a €0.08 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

