Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Up 1.6 %

Daiwa House Industry stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. Daiwa House Industry has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

