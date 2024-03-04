DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 287.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WW. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

WW stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.23. 4,025,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,989. The stock has a market cap of $255.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. WW International has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in WW International by 7,694.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after buying an additional 2,412,295 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WW International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 87,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 807.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 416,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 370,346 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

