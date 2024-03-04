CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 591,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.8% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $41,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

CVS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.21. 3,566,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,162,792. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

