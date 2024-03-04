Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Bought by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,712,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 101.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.36. 56,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,366. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,001 shares of company stock worth $586,231 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

