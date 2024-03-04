Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CPIX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.10. 3,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.19. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Stories

