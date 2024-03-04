CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.36. 69,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,759. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

