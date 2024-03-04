Crypterium Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.80 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Crypterium token can now be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $695,272.14 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,844,402 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

