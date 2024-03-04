Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $35.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 48,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,421. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $1,198,905.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,613,953.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 36,675 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $1,198,905.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,613,953.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $260,179.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,107 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Natixis raised its position in Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

