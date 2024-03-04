CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Down to $83.60

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.60, but opened at $81.56. CRH shares last traded at $82.05, with a volume of 851,577 shares changing hands.

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.32.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,867,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,145,000 after buying an additional 243,283 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,912,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,228,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

