CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

CRH has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

