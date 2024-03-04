Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Up 36.1% in February

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Crexendo Stock Down 4.7 %

Crexendo stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 150,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 65.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crexendo

About Crexendo

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.