Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Up 36.1% in February

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Crexendo Stock Down 4.7 %
Crexendo stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 150,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $7.59.
Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 65.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.
