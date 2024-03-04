Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

NYSE CRGY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.30. 145,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,790. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,171,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,945,000 after acquiring an additional 530,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after buying an additional 111,982 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 975,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 46,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after buying an additional 118,380 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Further Reading

