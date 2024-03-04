Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

CDEFF stock remained flat at C$8.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.41. Credito Emiliano has a 52-week low of C$8.90 and a 52-week high of C$8.90.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

