Crawford & Company (CRD-B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-B – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

Crawford & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRD-B opened at $11.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: North America Loss Adjusting, International Operations, Broadspire, and Platform Solutions.

