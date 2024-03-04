Craneware (LON:CRW) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 2,200 ($27.90) and last traded at GBX 2,136 ($27.09), with a volume of 30862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,110 ($26.76).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is 13,809.52%.

Get Craneware alerts:

Craneware Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £752.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,119.05 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,980.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,713.29.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.