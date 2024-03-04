Cosmos Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.83 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.83 billion and approximately $339.20 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $12.42 or 0.00018540 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00063763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00019531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 388,964,118 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

