Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

