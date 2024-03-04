Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $339.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.43. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRBP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 282,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,112,055.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,374,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.