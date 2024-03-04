Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.33

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.33 and last traded at C$5.31, with a volume of 182155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

Several research firms recently commented on CTS. CIBC boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.40 to C$5.80 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.40, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

